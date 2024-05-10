Luxury Living in Puerto Portals

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 10 May 2024 • 17:03

Puerto Portals, a favourite of the rich and famous Credit: Isabelblokker

Located in the south-west of the island, Puerto Portals is a magnet for the rich and famous from across the globe. Stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted hanging out in the stylish marina.

Monte Carlo Meets Puerto Banus

With over 600 yachts elegantly moored along its clear waters, Puerto Portals is a vibrant hub of sophisticated bars, restaurants, and boutiques. During the summer, the town takes on a Monte Carlo meets Puerto Banus vibe. In winter, an enchanted Christmas market lights up the pedestrianised streets.

Against a backdrop of luxury yachts and sleek sports cars, enjoy a leisurely breakfast overlooking the azure waters, or a romantic dinner under the starlit sky. People-watch with an artisan coffee at Cappuccinos or try the famous ‘Wellie burger’ at celebrity hang-out Wellies.

Throughout the year, the town hosts various festivals and bespoke markets.

Charter a Private Yacht

Why not experience a taste of luxury living by chartering your own private yacht from Puerto Portals. Many local companies offer both sailing and motor yachts for a day or longer. Explore hidden coves dotted along the coastline at your own pace.

For those who enjoy water sports, Oratori Beach is a sandy bay framed by rocky cliffs. Here, you will find paddle boarding and jet skis among other activities.

By car, the journey from Palma takes around 15 minutes. Public transport offers frequent transportation to the town. A taxi rank can be found close to Cappuccinos, and in front of Marineland.