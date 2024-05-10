Zona Kids Play Centre: Where Every Day is an Adventure!

By EWN • Published: 10 May 2024 • 17:25

Tucked away in the heart of Alhaurin el Grande is a place where imaginations soar and laughter echoes through the air – Zona Kids Play Centre. Bursting with activities designed for children of all ages, this vibrant hub is where fun knows no bounds, promising families endless joy and unforgettable moments.

Picture this: toddlers giggling as they explore the enchanting soft play area, while older kids conquer towering obstacles in the soft play climbing zone. Meanwhile, teenagers engage in friendly competition and camaraderie in the dynamic Games Room.

But wait, there’s more! Zona Kids isn’t just a indoor playground; it’s a party destination too! With tailor-made birthday packages starting at just €12.00 per child, every celebration is a cherished occasion filled with smiles and memories. We can make your little ones special day, one to remember. We can organise it all.

Open from Tuesday to Friday, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and weekends from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, Zona Kids ensures there’s always time for fun, rain or shine. Need a break from the sun? Step into our air-conditioned oasis and let the good times roll!

Calling all parents! Every Tuesday, our Stay & Play baby group welcomes new moms for a morning of bonding and support. It’s the perfect opportunity to share stories, tips, and maybe even a cup of coffee or two.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Get ready for our upcoming Summer Party on Saturday, May 18th, featuring a carnival-style extravaganza with special appearances by beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Spiderman, and Disney Princesses. And for the gamers in the family, mark your calendars for Saturday, May 11th, for our Fortnite Royale competition, where champions can win a grand prize of €2,500 Vbucks!

Zona Kids Play Centre isn’t just a place; it’s a community where families come together to laugh, play, and create cherished memories. With our commitment to safety and endless entertainment options, we’re proud to be a treasured addition to Alhaurin el Grande.

For more information on any of our events, parties, or general inquiries, contact us at 672 879 144. Visit us at Calle Gondola, 2 Alhaurin el Grande, Malaga, Spain 29120.

Sponsored