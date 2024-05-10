Murcia’s Blue Flag Beaches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 May 2024 • 17:17

Águilas Tops Murcia's Blue Flag Count Image: Shutterstock/ lunamarina

ÁGUILAS proudly reclaims its title as the area in the Murcia Region with the highest number of prestigious Blue Flag awards, securing nine for its beaches and two for its sports ports. The Association for Environmental Education and Consumer Affairs (ADEAC) has once again handed out the prestigious awards for beaches and ports in Spain.

Murcia Region’s Blue Flag Success

This year, the Murcia Region has garnered a total of 33 Blue Flags, just one fewer than last year. Of these, 27 are for beaches, while six will fly over sports ports. The Blue Flag distinction, which annually honours beaches for their pristine waters, excellent amenities, and swimmer safety, will fly over 638 beaches nationwide this summer.

Águilas’ Coastal Achievements

In Águilas, the Blue Flags will be on the shores of Calarreona, La Carolina, La Casica Verde, La Colonia, La Higuerica, Las Delicias, Levante, Matalentisco, and Poniente. Additionally, the Juan Montiel sports port and Águilas Nautical Club have received this prestigious recognition.

Celebrating Blue Flags in Murcia

Lorca maintains its blue flag for Calnegre Cove. San Pedro del Pinatar maintains its three blue flags along with San Javier and Cartagena.

Highlighting Coastal Conservation

Unfortunately, the beaches along the Mar Menor will not bear the Blue Flag due to the ongoing environmental problems affecting the quality of the water.

