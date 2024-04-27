Cyclists can be fined up to €1,000

By John Ensor • Updated: 27 Apr 2024 • 22:17

Cyclists in Madrid Credit: F. J. CARNEROS/Shutterstock.com

Many cyclists take to the roads without being fully aware of their responsibilities, but hefty fines can befall the unwary.

Drivers are constantly reminded of the rules and regulations of the road, but cyclists might not be fully versed in the regulations set by the DGT (Directorate-General for Traffic).

Ignorance is no excuse and could cost them dearly, with fines ranging from €200 to €1,000 depending on the infraction.

Understanding cycling regulations

The DGT is intensifying its efforts to ensure that cyclists adhere to the Highway Code, emphasising compliance to avoid substantial fines.

For instance, cycling outside designated lanes can lead to a fine of €1,000. Moreover, transporting passengers over seven years old on a bicycle is an infraction that incurs a €100 penalty.

It is also crucial for cyclists, especially those carrying children, to use approved safety devices at all times.

Pavements and mobile phone use

The Guardia Civil warns that cycling on pavements and using mobile phones while riding are punishable offenses. Each of these actions can attract a €200 fine.

Alcohol limits and traffic signs

Cyclists must also be wary of alcohol consumption limits, which mirror those for motor vehicle drivers, set at 2.5 grams per litre of blood and 0.25 milligrams per litre of expired air.

Breaching these limits could result in fines between €500 and €1,000. In addition, failing to observe traffic signs can result in fines ranging from €100 to €500.

Remember, bicycles are legally considered vehicles, and thus must adhere to the same rules as cars.

For the safety of everyone on the road, it’s paramount that cyclists maintain a high level of caution and respect for all traffic laws. This diligence is not only about avoiding fines but also about reducing accidents and fatalities on the roads.

Whether you’re a cyclist or a driver, understanding and respecting the rules can lead to safer travels for everyone.