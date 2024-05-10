Wonderland: music, dance, magic and drag

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 18:22

Wonderland in Benalmadena Photo: Minnelli's

Dive into the extraordinary spectacle of ‘Wonderland’ premiering on Thursday June 20 at Minnelli’s in Benalmadena. This unique spectacle melds the mystique of Victorian drama with the allure of cabaret, inviting you into a realm where dreams and reality intertwine.

Prepare to be captivated by a gripping tale of Alice, trapped in a Victorian sanitarium, yearning to retreat into her own whimsical realm of Wonderland. As her journey unfolds, immerse yourself in a world where reality blurs and fantasies come to life before your eyes.

This immersive experience is perfect for those who crave a theatrical experience that transcends the ordinary through live singing, dance, magic, drag performances and more.

Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast, a lover of cabaret, or simply seeking an escape from the mundane, Wonderland promises an unforgettable adventure featuring Chris Kidd, Laura Carter, Dafne Mugler, Talavera and Mikey Mathieson.

Secure your tickets now and become part of the enchantment! Don’t miss your chance to step into the magic of ‘Wonderland’. Book your tickets now at https://crikeyevents.com/event/wonderland/ ticket packages are available from €10 up to the VIP package at €25 which includes a glass of Cava on arrival.