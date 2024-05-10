Wonderland: music, dance, magic and drag

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 May 2024 • 18:22
Wonderland in Benalmadena
Photo: Minnelli's
Dive into the extraordinary spectacle of ‘Wonderland’ premiering on Thursday June 20 at Minnelli’s in Benalmadena. This unique spectacle melds the mystique of Victorian drama with the allure of cabaret, inviting you into a realm where dreams and reality intertwine.
Prepare to be captivated by a gripping tale of Alice, trapped in a Victorian sanitarium, yearning to retreat into her own whimsical realm of Wonderland. As her journey unfolds, immerse yourself in a world where reality blurs and fantasies come to life before your eyes.
This immersive experience is perfect for those who crave a theatrical experience that transcends the ordinary through live singing, dance, magic, drag performances and more.
Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast, a lover of cabaret, or simply seeking an escape from the mundane, Wonderland promises an unforgettable adventure featuring Chris Kidd, Laura Carter, Dafne Mugler, Talavera and Mikey Mathieson.
Secure your tickets now and become part of the enchantment! Don’t miss your chance to step into the magic of ‘Wonderland’. Book your tickets now at https://crikeyevents.com/event/wonderland/ ticket packages are available from €10 up to the VIP package at €25 which includes a glass of Cava on arrival.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.