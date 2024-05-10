Surveillance over Montgo intensifies

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 10 May 2024 • 18:54
Montgo mountain by the sea
Credit: Rafael Crespillo. Flickr
Following recent increase in temperatures and forest fires, Javea Council took new measures to ensure safety in the Montgo area.
A meeting was held between the mayor of Javea, local Security Council, Environment Council and the Civil Guard representative to discuss the risks of forest fires.
The Security Councilor of Denia, Javier Scotto, Security Councilor of Gata, Joanvi Valles, and Fire Sergeant of the Denia Park also attended the meeting, as Javea´s mayor, Rosa Cardona appealed for support from the nearing municipalities to protect the region.
Although the surveillance had already been intensified in recent years by commencing a month earlier than before, the Council concluded that further measures needed to be applied.
The meeting concluded on the agreement that the entire Mongto area will be supervised, as divided amongst the authorities of Javea, Denia and Gata.
The Mayor also took the opportunity to thank the Guardia Civil for their recent control of the fire in the Hedra, which spread to the nearing municipalities. In uniting municipal forces, the authorities are able to handle the risk of future fires.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
