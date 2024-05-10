Spotlight on Mazarron

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 May 2024 • 19:19

Experience the best of Mazarrón Image: Shutterstock/ KarSol

MAZARRON, on the Costa Calida, is full of history and beautiful natural landscapes. Spanning 318.7 square kilometres, Mazarrón is home to 13 charming towns and villages. The Bay of Mazarrón is surrounded by the Sierra de la Almenara, which stretches over 35 kilometres, offering a relaxing retreat for sun-seekers and water sports enthusiasts. Pristine beaches and secluded coves are all part of the appeal in this area drawing in visitors year after year.

History and Culture

Mazarrón has many cultural attractions, including churches, museums, and festivals that showcase its traditions. Visitors can explore historical landmarks such as the Church of San Andrés Apostol and the Tower of Santa Isabel, offering insights into the region’s religious and architectural heritage.

Natural Beauty

Beyond the coast, Mazarrón offers plenty of outdoor activities for adventurers. Hiking enthusiasts can explore the scenic trails of Sierra de las Moreras or Sierra de las Herrerías, while nature lovers can enjoy the rugged beauty of Sierra de la Almenara Natural Park.

Mazarron’s Gastronomy

Mazarrón’s culinary scene is a testament to its maritime heritage, with fresh seafood dishes taking centre stage. Visitors can try local specialties such as Caldero Murciano, a hearty rice dish, or Marrajo al Ajillo, garlic-infused shark, at waterfront restaurants.

Historically Perfect

The area’s historical roots date back to the Middle and Upper Palaeolithic eras, evident in archaeological sites like Permera Cave and Los Tollos Ravine. Mazarrón combines cultural landmarks, the charming Port area, and stunning beaches, making it a must-visit destination.

Gredas de Bolnuevo

THE Gredas de Bolnuevo (Bolnuevo Sandstone Formations), located in the coastal town of Bolnuevo, Mazarron, is a remarkable geological formation that has captivated visitors for centuries. These stunning sandstone formations, sculpted by the erosive forces of wind and water, stand as a testament to the power of nature.

Rising from the sands of Bolnuevo Beach, the Gredas de Bolnuevo resemble a series of towering sandcastle-like structures, with intricate patterns and textures etched into their surfaces. Over time, these formations have been shaped into curious shapes, including arches, caves, and pillars.

Visitors to the Gredas de Bolnuevo can explore the area on foot and the rock formations while soaking in the breathtaking coastal views.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a photography buff, or simply seeking a tranquil escape by the sea, a visit to the Gredas de Bolnuevo promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering a glimpse into the awe-inspiring forces that have shaped our planet over millions of years.

Mazarron’s Shipwrecks

THE famous Phoenician shipwrecks found off the coast of Mazarrón attract thousands of visitors every year. Dating back to around the 7th century BCE 14 centuries ago, these vessels were skilfully crafted from wood, showcasing the Phoenicians’ expertise in shipbuilding. These shipwrecks are important in the world of archaeology as they are the most complete versions of these boats ever discovered.

Archaeological excavations have revealed these ships laden with various goods, indicating their role in facilitating trade networks between different civilizations. Ceramic artifacts, metals, and luxury items were among the cargo transported by these vessels. Some of these items are on display in the Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática in Cartagena. The discovery of these Phoenician ships sheds light on Mazarrón’s rich maritime history.

Dolphin Spotting

THE Costa Calida is one of the most favourable spots in the Mediterranean to spot marine mammals. Renowned for its diverse natural habitats, the Region of Murcia boasts a unique location along its coastline, particularly at Punta de Mazarrón, where sightings of dolphins, sperm whales, and pilot whales have become commonplace.

The climate and water temperature in this area create an ideal environment for these creatures to thrive, establishing it as one of Spain’s premier locations for observing them in their natural habitat.

Mazarrón and its port have become a magnet for cetacean enthusiasts, with several companies organising sailing expeditions to witness these magnificent animals in all their glory. These excursions prioritise the welfare of the dolphins and pilot whales, operating with small groups to minimise disturbance to their natural ecosystem.

Weekly Markets

THERE are many markets in the Mazarron area but the main ones are in Mazarron town, Mazarron Port, and Camposol. In Mazarron town, the weekly market is held in the historic Plaza del Convento, this market is held every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. With 70 stalls showcasing a variety of products, including fresh produce, clothes, household items, and artisanal goods.

One of the highlights of Mazarrón’s market scene is the Sunday market at Puerto de Mazarrón. Held every Sunday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Parque de Doñana, this bustling market boasts a staggering 250 stalls offering an extensive range of products. From fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs to clothing, footwear, and accessories, the market caters to every need and preference. Visitors can also browse through a selection of household goods, jewellery, flowers, and plants, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely Sunday morning stroll.

The market at Camposol is held every Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm on Avenida del Saladillo in the Camposol urbanization, this market offers a more relaxed and laid-back shopping experience. With 50 stalls offering an assortment of goods, the market provides opportunities to discover unique finds and mingle with locals.

