Torremolinos Pride 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 19:30

Torremolinos Pride Photo: Facebook / Turismo Torremolinos

Colour, joy and inclusion are the words with which Torremolinos will be most identified in Pride 2024, which will take place from Wednesday May 29 to Sunday June 2.

“This is not a party for the LGTBI community, it is a party that comes from the community, but for everyone, involving everyone, and that is how we feel”, declared the Mayor, Margarita del Cid.

Colour, diversity and equality

Torremolinos is an inclusive municipality and one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations of the year is once again going to paint the streets with colour, diversity and, above all, equality. Pride 2024 brings together around 40,000 people in the town every year.

The official start of Pride will take place on Wednesday May 29 at midday, in the Plaza de La Nogalera, with the unfurling of the flag and the highlight will undoubtedly be the Pride Parade on Saturday June 1. Starting from Torremolinos Town Hall in Plaza Blas Infante, at 5pm there will be a large number of fun floats parading through the streets of Torremolinos, accompanied by thousands of participants and onlookers under the slogan ‘Embracing cultures, building bridges. Diversity is part of our DNA’.

“The slogan is a declaration of intent that perfectly identifies the feelings of Torremolinos regarding diversity. Because this Pride is not only about sexual diversity; it is also about cultural and social diversity, understanding that everything that makes us different is an opportunity to learn, to connect, to exchange”, said the Mayor.

Music and dance transform the town into an open-air party, the programme planned for Pride 2024 in Torremolinos includes almost forty activities not forgetting the Beach Party on Bajondillo Beach on Sunday June 2.

According to Del Cid: “This year, Pride 2024 will be the first step in our candidacy to host Europride in 2027. This edition of Pride has had the collaboration of many people and entities and I would like to thank you all for your involvement”.