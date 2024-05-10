San Juan Festival

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 May 2024 • 20:24

Carts and floats at the San Juan pilgrimage Photo: Facebook / Alhaurin Town Hall

Alhaurin de la Torre is getting ready to celebrate its fiesta around San Juan Bautista, on the weekend of June 1 and 2 with the celebration of the Romería.

There will be two days of tradition, fun and live music, an equestrian show, and numerous carts and floats are expected to be present. The departure from the church of San Sebastián to the esplanade of Arroyo El Pinar will take place from 6pm on Saturday June 1.

An hour before, at 5pm, will be the mass in honour of San Juan Bautista, enlivened on this occasion by the Ortigosa Brothers, the well-known Andalucian music duo who will also perform on the same night, at 10pm, at the Arroyo El Pinar.

Live music will be one of the main attractions. In addition to the Ortigosa family, Las Chicas de la Farándula will perform on Saturday at midnight and on Sunday, María de la Colina will entertain the crowds at 4pm and the Raya Real choir, from approximately 5.30pm onwards. DJ Eldrian will provide entertainment into the early hours of Sunday morning.

There will once again be a public transport service so that local residents can attend the events without having to use their cars. Information about the different timetables and stops will soon be available on the Town Hall website and social networks.