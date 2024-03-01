By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:44

Talent show announced Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall and Hard Rock Hotel Marbella have organised a competition to find the best musical talent in Andalucia.

The Town Hall and Hard Rock Hotel Marbella have launched a project called ‘Spotlight Music Talent Show’, a contest that aims to find the best musical talent in Andalucia. The councillor for Youth, Alejandro González, explained that the initiative, which is aimed at people aged between 16 and 35, will have two auditions on April 5 and 6, a semi-final on April 20 and a final on April 27, to be held at the hotel itself.

Tthe winner, among other prizes, will perform weekly at the hotel during this season. The runner-up will be able to perform once a month and the winner of the third place will do so once this year. The jury will be made up of a member of the hotel, a member of the council and a music expert and the inscriptions, which are already open, can be made through the Youth website.

The director of Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, Ignacio Gómez, thanked the Town Hall for its support in this project, which, “seeks to discover, encourage and promote the talent of young people in Andalucia” he said, adding, ” we are placing Marbella in the cultural spotlight”.