Strictly Fresco – healthy eatery opening

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 8:00

Fresco eatery logo Credit: Debbie Maclean

Fresco Fuengirola is opening on March 16, launching a health-centric, international menu to empower the local wellness community.

“Soulful bowls to fuel your goals,” is what the owner, Paul Crumpler, promises to provide to his clientele.

Not just food, but a meeting point to promote healthy habits, Fresco´s menu is varied in nutrient-packed dishes, with vegan and sugar-free options, customised to meet the needs of every client´s taste and habits.

Bored with your poke bowl? Fresco´s Thai chef adds a personalised touch to every meal, creating traditional Thai, Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean bowls and next-level noodles. With so many options, it has never been easier to stay healthy.

Paul Crumpler, the current owner of Bad-Ass-Bistro has found the perfect opportunity to realise his new establishment, right across from the Bad-Ass-Bistro restaurant, and is excited to have two of his businesses in sight at the same time.

But Paul has admitted that Fresco will be like no other cafe, standing out amongst others as completely alcohol-free. “It is a statement,” Paul highlighted, “We´re taking the Buddhist route.”

The eatery will be open from 11 am until 6 pm every day, except Sunday, and alongside interior and exterior space, will offer takeaway options.

As the summer approaches, Fresco is building up to become the point of peace and vitality for the locals and visitors, offering takeaway smoothies, Buddha bowls and immunity boosters for the beach.

The owner is dedicated to providing fresh and natural products and has created his own water supply, which will be complemented with various flavours, personalised to fit every individual.

March 25, will mark Fresco´s launch party, beginning at 2 pm on Monday to start the week with rejuvenating, unique cuisine and an uplifting atmosphere.

There will be free menu tasters, music, and magic performances to introduce the Fresco to the local community and celebrate the beginning of a long-lasting legacy.

Located at Plaza Yate Square, Fuengirola.