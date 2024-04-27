Drivers: DGT changes for 2025

By John Ensor • Updated: 27 Apr 2024 • 19:57

Image of a Spanish highway. Credit: Brendan Howard/Shutterstock.com

Is your knowledge of Spanish traffic rules up to date for 2025?

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in Spain aims to drastically improve road safety and traffic flow through significant new regulations starting in 2025.

On the horizon are regulations designed to minimise road accidents across Spain. Announced in the ‘Road Safety’ magazine, these changes follow a series of amendments made two years prior, also aimed at enhancing road safety.

Drivers will face a €200 fine for non-compliance with these rules which include restrictions on overtaking during bad weather conditions.

New overtaking and lane use regulations

Starting in 2025, drivers will be prohibited from overtaking in bad weather, a move designed to prevent accidents and improve emergency vehicle access.

Ana Blanco, Deputy Director of Traffic, highlighted, that this measure will help to ‘facilitate the passage of snow ploughs and emergency vehicles.’ Motorists will be required to stick to the right lane in such conditions, keeping the left lane clear.

Emergency access and hard shoulder

Further amendments will enforce the requirement to yield to emergency vehicles like ambulances, especially in slow-moving traffic or traffic jams. This update to article 31 also extends to Guardia Civil and police vehicles involved in emergencies, ensuring they can reach their destinations more swiftly.

Motorcycles will now be permitted to use the shoulder in congested traffic situations, a practice previously banned for most vehicles. This change aims to alleviate traffic bottlenecks effectively.

Motorcycles and ambulances taking advantage of the shoulder during traffic jams must adhere to a strict speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour, ensuring they do not endanger regular traffic flow.

Additionally, ambulances are required to display bright and reflective signage to alert other road users to their presence on the shoulder.

These strategic updates by the DGT are poised to enhance both the safety and the fluidity of traffic across Spain’s roads, reflecting a proactive approach to managing both everyday traffic flow and emergency situations.