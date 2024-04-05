Friendly football: Guardia Civil vs Gypsies

By John Ensor • Updated: 05 Apr 2024 • 10:14

Friendly football match. Credit: Steve Scott/Shutterstock.com

What better way to promote integration and understanding between communities than through sport?

To commemorate Gypsy People’s Day in Alicante, a friendly football match has been organised between the Guardia Civil and the Gypsy community in Alicante, a celebration of sport and building bridges.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, at noon, due to be held at the Garbinet Sports Centre in Alicante.

A day to celebrate

The match, aimed at commemorating International Gypsy People’s Day on Monday, April 8, will see members of the local Gypsy community and the Guardia Civil come together in a friendly yet competitive spirit.

The initiative will include football and paddle tennis, but the event is not just about sport but challenging long-standing stereotypes and fostering unity.

Well-known local figures will present the match, including Alicante’s mayor, Luis Barcala, and David Olivares, president of the Hogueras Federation, who will lead the Gypsy People’s team.

Breaking down stereotypes

‘In ‘More than One Alicante’, Juan Carlos Fresneda and Miguel Noguera highlighted the event’s dual goals: visibility for the Gypsy community and dismantling prevalent myths.

Felix Utrera, president of the Zafnat Panea Gypsy association, shared with Onda Cero Alicante, ‘there is nothing better than dismantling the myth of the “gypsy and the Guardia Civil” that has permeated our society so much through jokes.’

This sentiment captures the essence of the event – an effort to erase the stigma and discrimination faced by Gypsies for generations.

Community and celebration

The match was the result of collaboration between various organisations, including the Alicante Gypsy Cultural Association, United Gypsy Association for Alicante, and the Zafnat Panea Gypsy Association, among others.

The event will also see the support of significant brands and local authorities, highlighting the community-wide effort to support the cause.

The sports day will be followed by an institutional event on April 13 at the Alicante City Hall, featuring a flamenco concert and a tribute to the elder members of the Gypsy community, further celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Gypsy people.