By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:28

Gypsy pride: Elche celebrates international day. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

Elche has lined up a series of events to celebrate the International Day of the Gypsy Community on April 8.

The main event kicks off on April 5 at the Hort de Baix from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM when educational workshops on gypsy culture will also be held to showcase their rich heritage.

On April 8, the gypsy flag will be raised at the Altabix roundabout, and the Molí Real will be lit up in representative colours.

A tribute will be paid to notable members of the Elche gypsy community followed by a performance of the anthem “Gelem, Gelem” by the musical group Suspiros de Arte.

Celia Lastra, the Councillor for Gypsys, stated that these events aim to advocate for dignified and equal treatment for the Gypsy people.

This year, the event will be held at the Hort de Baix to ensure accessibility for everyone interested in joining in.