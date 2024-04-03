By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:28
Gypsy pride: Elche celebrates international day. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche
Elche has lined up a series of events to celebrate the International Day of the Gypsy Community on April 8.
The main event kicks off on April 5 at the Hort de Baix from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM when educational workshops on gypsy culture will also be held to showcase their rich heritage.
On April 8, the gypsy flag will be raised at the Altabix roundabout, and the Molí Real will be lit up in representative colours.
A tribute will be paid to notable members of the Elche gypsy community followed by a performance of the anthem “Gelem, Gelem” by the musical group Suspiros de Arte.
Celia Lastra, the Councillor for Gypsys, stated that these events aim to advocate for dignified and equal treatment for the Gypsy people.
This year, the event will be held at the Hort de Baix to ensure accessibility for everyone interested in joining in.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.