Fair Game´s demands to FA Cup

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 May 2024 • 21:07

Fair Game demonstrating Credit: Fair Game, X

The Football campaign, Fair Game, stated five demands to reform the FA Cup in response to the decision to scrap replays in the 2024-25 competition.

The Fair Game campaign members, consisting of 34 men´s professional clubs, demanded a change to the new Football Governance Bill which will scrap replays, asking for a vote from eligible clubs to reconsider this decision.

Alongside this modification, the campaign urges to be replayed on Monday nights for clubs playing in Europe and to consult with fans about all changes to football competitions, reforming to a “one member one vote” voting structure.

Fair Game have stated that they want the planned football regulator to rule on any financial changes to “ensure it protects the whole football pyramid”.

Moreover, Fair Game asked to include Champions League qualification to FA Cup winners to “regain respect for the competition.”

In April, FA Cup replays were scrapped from the first round onwards due to the expansion of European competitions next season, causing wide criticism, as more than 100 clubs expressed their discord.

The chief executive of Fair Game, Niall Couper, stated: “It is clear that something went fundamentally wrong with the consultation process that has led to this mess.”

With their demands now voiced, Fair Game awaits reconsiderations of FA Cup´s latest changes.