Fair Game´s demands to FA Cup

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 21:07
Fair Game demonstrating
Credit: Fair Game, X
The Football campaign, Fair Game, stated five demands to reform the FA Cup in response to the decision to scrap replays in the 2024-25 competition.
The Fair Game campaign members, consisting of 34 men´s professional clubs, demanded a change to the new Football Governance Bill which will scrap replays, asking for a vote from eligible clubs to reconsider this decision.
Alongside this modification, the campaign urges to be replayed on Monday nights for clubs playing in Europe and to consult with fans about all changes to football competitions, reforming to a “one member one vote” voting structure.
Fair Game have stated that they want the planned football regulator to rule on any financial changes to “ensure it protects the whole football pyramid”.
Moreover, Fair Game asked to include Champions League qualification to FA Cup winners to “regain respect for the competition.”
In April, FA Cup replays were scrapped from the first round onwards due to the expansion of European competitions next season, causing wide criticism, as more than 100 clubs expressed their discord.
The chief executive of Fair Game, Niall Couper, stated: “It is clear that something went fundamentally wrong with the consultation process that has led to this mess.”
With their demands now voiced, Fair Game awaits reconsiderations of FA Cup´s latest changes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.