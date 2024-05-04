By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 21:32

Mobility classes with Leonard. Credit: Leonard's coaching

Imagine a tailor-made mobility class with one-to-one coaching in tranquil surroundings.

It sounds too good to be true but Leonard’s coaching in Los Gallardos, offers just that. ‘Mobility’ is a bespoke class aimed at anyone seeking to reconnect with their body.

It uniquely combines yoga, Pilates, stretching, and strength training exercises, specifically designed for individuals aged 40 to 70. These sessions are perfect for those embarking on a journey towards physical rejuvenation and personal transformation.

Experienced coach, Leonard has an extensive background in sports education, having graduated in 2005. His career path has included roles as a gym manager and trainer, in addition to collaborating with physiotherapists on rehabilitation programs.

His qualifications as a paramedic further deepen his understanding of effectively addressing pain and health concerns.

Leonard also offers private sessions for those ready to make a fresh start and reclaim their physical well-being. Classes are available in English, French and Spanish at La Casa Gallardos in Los Gallardos, Almeria. Please contact www.lacasagallardos.com for further information.