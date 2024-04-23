DGT unveils driving licence changes for 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 22:29

New DGT regulations for 2024. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has announced updates that will come into effect later this year.

From 2024, the DGT will implement several key changes to the driving licence regulations. These modifications aim to enhance safety on roads across Spain.

The European Commission has recently approved these changes, with implementation scheduled for the end of summer 2024.

Revised renewal protocols

For passenger car licences, the renewal period will be extended from ten to 15 years. Conversely, licences for larger vehicles such as trucks and vans will now require renewal every five years, a reduction from the previous period. This change is designed to ensure that drivers of larger vehicles maintain high levels of skill and health.

Enhanced accessibility and non-discrimination

One significant update is the removal of age-based renewal restrictions for drivers over 65. This adjustment addresses concerns about age discrimination and supports older drivers’ mobility and social participation.

The DGT explained, ‘What is intended in this way is to increase the frequency of medical and fitness checks so that continuing to drive is safe for everyone.’

Digital innovations and youth opportunities

The reform also introduces the requirement for a digital driving licence accessible at any time, reflecting the shift towards digital documentation.

In Addition, the age at which one can drive accompanied has been lowered to 17, in a move to provide earlier driving experience under safe conditions.

These changes come as part of a broader European directive, seeking to adapt to the evolving demands of road safety and driver competence.

Changes summarised

Passenger car driving licenses renewal extended from 10 to 15 years.

Renewal period for large truck and van licenses reduced to 5 years.

Validity restrictions removed for drivers over 65 to prevent discrimination and ensure their mobility and participation in society.

As Spain moves towards a more inclusive and technologically adapted driving environment, these regulations mark significant progress in how driving licences are managed and regulated in Spain and potentially across the EU.