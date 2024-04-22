By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 11:18
Building bridges: Torrevieja officials visit British Embassy. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja / Facebook.
International Resident Councillor, Gitte Lund Thomsen, accompanied by Consul Bernadette Gallagher, recently visited the British Embassy in Madrid.
The reason for the visit was to gain insight into their operations firsthand.
The visit aimed to understand the embassy’s services and procedures better and discuss various topics relevant to British residents in Torrevieja.
Councillor Thomsen highlighted the significant presence of British nationals in Torrevieja, with nearly 5,000 registered residents.
She emphasised the importance of ensuring that both visitors and residents receive efficient and effective assistance with bureaucratic and healthcare procedures.
The meeting aimed to exchange information on new procedures and services offered by the embassy to British nationals, facilitating smoother processes for individuals living in Torrevieja.
By sharing insights and discussing relevant topics, the visit aimed to enhance collaboration between the embassy and the local community, ultimately ensuring the best possible support and services for British residents in Torrevieja.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
