A taste of Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:41

Sabores almeria. Credit: dipalme.org

‘Sabores Almeria’ is making significant strides on the international stage, beginning its journey at Italy’s prestigious Cibus International Food Show in Parma from May 7 to 10.

Representing the gourmet essence of Almeria, the brand’s participation is supported by an alliance between the Almeria Provincial Council and the Almeria Chamber of Commerce which is focused on promoting local businesses into global markets.

This inaugural venture at Cibus, with exhibition spaces between pavilions 2 and 8, puts the spotlight on five Almerian companies: Desufli, Industrias Carnicas Diego Molina, Jamones de Seron Cortijo de Canata, Luxeapers, and Salazones Asensio.

These companies enjoy 85 per cent funding for their expenses through FEDER Funds, covering travel, entry fees, and translation services.

On May 6, ‘Sabores Almeria’ was also spotlighted in Milan at Cosentino City, where products from 15 regional brands were sampled by Italian food professionals.

The event featured demonstrations by three Almerian chefs and a skilled ham cutter, aiming to forge new business partnerships.

Carlos Sanchez, deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Commerce and Consumption, praised the collaboration’s role in creating opportunities, stating, ‘this year is the year of the “Sabores Almería” revolution and a large part of that objective involves making us stronger on the international scene.’