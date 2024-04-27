Almeria: Generous food bank donations

By John Ensor •
Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 10:49
ANDAS meeting with parliamentary groups in Congress.
Credit: ANDASSOLIDARIO/Facebook.com
The people of Almeria have risen to the challenge with their charitable food donations.
In a remarkable show of generosity, Almeria, in collaboration with 80 major retailers across the province and the tireless efforts of 1,870 volunteers, has contributed significantly to the 2023 Great Food Bank Collection.
Recently revealed figures show that the community donated a substantial 23,000 kilos of non-perishable food and raised €77,171.
Across Andalucia, the initiative saw the involvement of 1,644 supermarkets and 17,574 volunteers, collecting a total of €1,328,951 and 417,578 kilos of food, all designated for families in dire need.
The National Association of Solidarity Foods (ANDAS) highlighted recent legislative developments, noting the VAT exemption on donated food approved on January 9.
They have called on parliament to allow food banks to utilise the equivalent amount of VAT paid on purchases for buying additional food. This plea aims to maximise support for the underprivileged until the new law comes into effect in January 2025.
ANDAS stressed, the amendment ‘whose sole ideology and reason for being is to help those most in need,’ and urged continued support from parliamentary groups to help the cause.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
