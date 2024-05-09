Elda: Spain’s capital in turbulent times

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 May 2024 • 16:32

Spain's Capital. Image: Jose A. Parra / Shutterstock.com.

Elda played a pivotal role in the closing chapters of the Second Republic, briefly serving as Spain’s capital for ten days.

Seeking refuge from the advancing battlefront, the government relocated from Valencia to Elda.

In the lead-up to the war’s conclusion, Elda emerged as a vital industrial hub and sanctuary for refugees and wounded soldiers.

The city faced significant challenges, grappling with an influx of hundreds of displaced individuals and shortages of food and money.

In response, the Elda City Council issued local currency to address the scarcity of funds.

Republican Government

With its strategic location and transportation infrastructure, including roadways, railways, and a nearby airfield in El Fondó (Monóvar), Elda became an ideal base for the Republican government.

The government’s relocation also entailed the transfer of various ministerial and administrative offices to Elda, Petrer, and Monóvar.

Calle Nueva emerged as the nerve centre of governmental activities, housing key institutions such as the Post Office, Telegraph buildings, banks, the Casino, and party headquarters.

Spain’s Capital

However, Elda’s tenure as the capital was short-lived.

On March 29, 1939, Franco’s forces entered the city, marking the end of its brief stint as Spain’s capital.