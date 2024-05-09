Elda: Spain’s capital in turbulent times

By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 16:32
Spain's Capital. Image: Jose A. Parra / Shutterstock.com.
Elda played a pivotal role in the closing chapters of the Second Republic, briefly serving as Spain’s capital for ten days.
Seeking refuge from the advancing battlefront, the government relocated from Valencia to Elda.
In the lead-up to the war’s conclusion, Elda emerged as a vital industrial hub and sanctuary for refugees and wounded soldiers.
The city faced significant challenges, grappling with an influx of hundreds of displaced individuals and shortages of food and money.
In response, the Elda City Council issued local currency to address the scarcity of funds.
With its strategic location and transportation infrastructure, including roadways, railways, and a nearby airfield in El Fondó (Monóvar), Elda became an ideal base for the Republican government.
The government’s relocation also entailed the transfer of various ministerial and administrative offices to Elda, Petrer, and Monóvar.
Calle Nueva emerged as the nerve centre of governmental activities, housing key institutions such as the Post Office, Telegraph buildings, banks, the Casino, and party headquarters.
However, Elda’s tenure as the capital was short-lived.
On March 29, 1939, Franco’s forces entered the city, marking the end of its brief stint as Spain’s capital.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.