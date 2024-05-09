By Anna Ellis •
The price of used housing in Spain saw a one per cent increase during April, reaching €2,098 per square metre.
According to the latest Idealista real estate price index, the Costa Blanca is leading the way with this trend.
This figure represents a 6.9 per cent rise compared to the same month last year, while it remains 0.8 per cent below the historical peak recorded in June 2007.
Among the Spanish Autonomous Communities, 12 regions saw prices rise compared to the previous month.
Comunitat Valenciana led the increases with a rise of 1.7 per cent.
In terms of provinces, 38 provinces recorded higher prices compared to the previous month.
The largest increases were seen in Almería, closely followed by Alicante with a 1.6 per cent increase.
During April, 38 capital cities also experienced increases in housing prices.
Valencia saw the most significant increase, with seller expectations growing by 3.6 per cent, followed by Alicante with a 3.1 per cent increase.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
