By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 7:40
Alicante: Filming temporarily shuts Santa Bárbara Castle. Alicante City & Beach.
Santa Bárbara Castle will be temporarily closed to the public until Thursday, May 16, due to the filming of “El Cautivo,” Alejandro Amenábar’s latest project.
This iconic location serves as a new backdrop for the film following Amenábar’s recent visit to Santa Pola, where he depicted the adventures of a young Miguel de Cervantes during his captivity in Algiers.
In light of the filming activities, the City Council has announced a complete road closure leading up to Santa Bárbara Castle until midnight on May 17.
Additionally, parking will be prohibited on Calle Doña Violante until midnight on May 17.
During this period, the shuttle service to Santa Bárbara Castle will be temporarily suspended.
Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, expressed her enthusiasm for having a director of Amenábar’s calibre filming in Alicante, particularly given the intriguing storyline he plans to depict.
The councillor emphasised the significance of major projects like this choosing Alicante, noting the considerable promotional impact and the positive effects of the film crews’ presence in the city.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.