By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 May 2024 • 7:40

Alicante: Filming temporarily shuts Santa Bárbara Castle.

Santa Bárbara Castle will be temporarily closed to the public until Thursday, May 16, due to the filming of “El Cautivo,” Alejandro Amenábar’s latest project.

This iconic location serves as a new backdrop for the film following Amenábar’s recent visit to Santa Pola, where he depicted the adventures of a young Miguel de Cervantes during his captivity in Algiers.

In light of the filming activities, the City Council has announced a complete road closure leading up to Santa Bárbara Castle until midnight on May 17.

No Parking

Additionally, parking will be prohibited on Calle Doña Violante until midnight on May 17.

During this period, the shuttle service to Santa Bárbara Castle will be temporarily suspended.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, expressed her enthusiasm for having a director of Amenábar’s calibre filming in Alicante, particularly given the intriguing storyline he plans to depict.

The councillor emphasised the significance of major projects like this choosing Alicante, noting the considerable promotional impact and the positive effects of the film crews’ presence in the city.