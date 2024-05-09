New modern facilities dedicated to Imaging Diagnosis at the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital

By EWN • Published: 09 May 2024 • 15:21

Our Marbella medical centre has crowned its Imaging Diagnosis investment project with the opening of a new modern area fully dedicated to diagnostic tests at the Singlehome building

Marbella, 15th of April 2024. The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has invested in new infrastructure and last-generation technologic equipment for its Imaging Diagnosis Unit. The new facilities, which are located on floor -1 of the Singlehome building, the opening of which has taken place this Monday, spread over 2,000 square metres exclusively dedicated to diagnostic tests. This unit’s health project positions our Marbella hospital at the forefront of Imaging Diagnosis.

Doctor Iván Artero, the Head of the Imaging Diagnosis Unit stated: “These new facilities are complementary to the existing facilities. We have kept both spaces in order to optimise the processes used within patient services. In terms of technology, we have added a simple radiology system, two high-range ultrasonography systems, a computed tomography/orthopantomography system and, soon we will add a last-generation high-field MRI system”. Our specialist also highlighted the architectural distribution and layout of the spaces as a differentiating and relevant factor in medical assistance. “In addition to the best technologies, new large and comfortable waiting rooms have been made available in order to provide a warm and quiet environment and therefore, one that helps reduce the habitual stress and anxiety of patients prior to being submitted to diagnostic procedures. Such improvements show our commitment with health services that focus on the patient and on healthcare excellence”, he pointed out.

The Imaging Diagnosis Unit has a crucial role in healthcare, as it avails professionals of the tools that help identify diseases early and accurately. Having this capacity is essential in order to be able to provide early treatment as well as planning adequate and personalised treatment strategies. In the words of our expert: “the results of imaging diagnostic tests allow doctors to ascertain the extent of a disease, assess patient response to therapy and adapt treatment plans according to need. As they help arrive to earlier and more accurate diagnoses, a more effective intervention is possible which can also lead to less complications and better results for patients”.

Doctor Iván Artero specialises in Interventionist Radiology, a branch of Radiology that uses advance imaging techniques (fluoroscopy, computed tomography, ultrasonography, etc.) as a reference to guide medical devices within the body. It is characterised by the use of minimally-invasive procedures, which means that instead of open surgical procedures, only small incisions or needles are made or inserted into the skin. The specialist stated “some examples are the embolisation of tumours and bleeding, angioplasty to treat blood vessel obstruction, placement of catheters for fluid drainage or radiofrequency ablation of tumours, amongst other”. These procedures bring several benefits to patients, such as faster recovery times, less pain and less risk of complications with excellent clinical results.

Another outstanding development is the addition of remote radiology which furthers the capacity that Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has to offer accurate diagnoses. In this area, Francisco Pacheco, the Services Coordinator, underlines the benefits that the latest technologies have added as “they allow our medical centre to obtain a precise image to be interpreted remotely by expert radiologists, which guarantees fast access to relevant expertise at all times and efficient healthcare”.

The team of experts of the Imaging Diagnosis Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is comprised of radiodiagnosis specialists and highly-qualified and experienced nursing professionals. All these professionals are committed to clinic excellence and personalised assistance, ensuring each patient receives the best possible care.

The opening of these new facilities extends and complements the portfolio of services of our hospital and enables a differentiation in patient service as it provides services to patients who are not hospitalised (outpatients), leaving the hospital facilities to treat only hospitalised patients (except for CT scans and General A&E Unit). The addition of the new systems improves healthcare circuits, waiting times and patient access to tests.