Adana’s got talent

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:30

Charity Karaoke Photo: Goodfon CC

Are you ready to take your karaoke skills to the next level? Get warmed up for an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and friendly competition at Adana’s Karaoke Night with a difference on Friday May 31 at O’Callaghan’s in Sabanillas.

Do you dare to be judged by fearsome judges: Simon Scowell, Amanda Hold-them-on and Lurid Walsh. Unleash your inner star at a charity Karaoke competition to raise funds for Adana.

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) is a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol run by volunteers. Their aims are to promote love and affection for dogs, to provide facilities for the shelter and care of abandoned, sick and injured dogs, while seeking new homes for them.

The event on May 31 to help raise funds is being sponsored by O’Callaghan’s, who have kindly offered their venue for the night and The Marvellous Group Business Services for marketing and hosting on the night when, in addition to the talent(?) there will be raffles and an auction.

The first 12 Karaoke Requests will be applicable on the night, due to time constraints so get there fast to book your place, it all starts at 8pm. To enter the competition there is a €5 entry fee and all the proceeds from the night goes to caring for one of Adana’s furry friends.

To sponsor an event email adanaevents@gmail.com or contact Sheldon on 642 74 07 08 or 711 00 81 99