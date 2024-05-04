Tea party success

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Vintage cream tea party for charity
Photo: Facebook / Ashleigh McCartney
An afternoon of fun and fundraising was planned for the first of May at a charity tea party at Finca Bella Vista near Estepona, and that’s exactly what happened.
The event sold out very quickly and the organisers even managed to squeeze in an extra few people over the agreed limit. They would like to thank everyone who came and supported the mental health charity, AFESOL and of course a huhe thank you to Sue Dare for offering her home as the wonderful venue for the event.
A big thank you also goes to all the wonderful people who helped and businesses who donated prizes for the raffle. They raised a fantastic €1,708 for AFESOL in Estepona which means that they will be able to buy the much needed toldo and garden furniture they wanted.
AFESOL (Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol), is a non-profit association, made up of relatives and people with mental illness, united to find solutions to the problems that arise with mental illness and has a day centre in Estepona.
They are looking for anyone with a skill set that could be of benefit to them or their users and who would like to volunteer to help to please get in touch. If you think you have something to offer and want to help your local community please get in touch through their website or Facebook page https://afesol.org/
Photo: Facebook / Ashleigh McCartney
