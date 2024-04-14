Rockers Friends Rumble

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 7:56

Photo: Facebook / The Hick Raiders

Head to The Family Bar, in the marina of Fuengirola for a Rockers’ party on Sunday May 5 from 4pm.

There will be a performance by Rockabilly band ‘The Hick Raiders’, DJ Smiley will keep the music going and there will be a raffle with great prizes. Best of all – it’s free.

The programme is as follows: 4pm to 5pm, DJ Smiley; 5pm to 5.45pm, first show by the Hick Raiders; 6pm raffle; 6.15pm to 7pm, the Hick Raiders second performance; another raffle between 7pm and 7.30pm followed by DJ Smiley to keep the party buzzing.

For the raffles, when you arrive at The Family Bar there will be a table where there will be a pen and paper, whoever wants to participate in the raffles, will only have to write their name and surname on the paper and put it in the indicated place and that’s it.

Table bookings can be made by calling 952 461 641