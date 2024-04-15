By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:14
Torrevieja: Exploring Europe's eagle owl haven. Image: Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com.
In the southwest area of Torrevieja lagoon, within the protected Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, you’ll find one of Europe’s highest concentrations of eagle owl pairs.
This region is perfect for them to reproduce because of its diverse ecosystem.
The rough landscape with cliffs and gullies offers great spots for nesting, and there are plenty of rabbits for food.
The soft, sandy soil in Escalona also helps because it’s easy for owls to dig burrows.
Eagle owls are spread throughout Vega Baja, with about 70 pairs in Sierra Escalona alone.
They’ve also been seen in mountainous areas along the Segura River, like Sierra Benejúzar, and in elevations extending to Mocayo.
Sometimes, they’re spotted in nearby agricultural areas like the Campo plain of Salinas, between San Miguel, Los Montesinos, and La Marquesa.
In recent years, the population in Bajo Segura has grown a lot.
These owls are among the largest in the Iberian Peninsula, measuring up to 70 centimetres in length with a wingspan of 180 centimetres.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.