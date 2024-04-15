By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 18:14

Torrevieja: Exploring Europe's eagle owl haven. Image: Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com.

In the southwest area of Torrevieja lagoon, within the protected Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor, you’ll find one of Europe’s highest concentrations of eagle owl pairs.

This region is perfect for them to reproduce because of its diverse ecosystem.

The rough landscape with cliffs and gullies offers great spots for nesting, and there are plenty of rabbits for food.

The soft, sandy soil in Escalona also helps because it’s easy for owls to dig burrows.

Eagle owls are spread throughout Vega Baja, with about 70 pairs in Sierra Escalona alone.

They’ve also been seen in mountainous areas along the Segura River, like Sierra Benejúzar, and in elevations extending to Mocayo.

Sometimes, they’re spotted in nearby agricultural areas like the Campo plain of Salinas, between San Miguel, Los Montesinos, and La Marquesa.

In recent years, the population in Bajo Segura has grown a lot.

These owls are among the largest in the Iberian Peninsula, measuring up to 70 centimetres in length with a wingspan of 180 centimetres.