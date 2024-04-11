By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 13:25

Benejúzar Folklore Group dances its way to Disneyland Paris. Image: G. F. El Pilar de Benejuzar / Facebook.

The Folkloric Group “El Pilar de Benejúzar” is overjoyed, and rightfully so!

The group have been chosen to perform at Disneyland Paris after successfully passing the audition phase of the Disney Performing Arts OnStage programme.

On Radio Orihuela Cadena Ser, Antonio Marcos, the group’s president shared that their journey began with the discovery of the Disney programme.

The programme offers groups from various disciplines the chance to showcase their talents at Disneyland to promote the cultural, artistic, or sporting traditions of their hometown.

With the aim of preserving and promoting Benejúzar’s traditional culture, particularly its folkloric group, Antonio Marcos submitted the group’s application and they were thrilled to be selected for the casting process.

They have now received the wonderful news that they had been chosen to be part of the fun of Disneyland Paris and represent their municipality’s dance and traditions to thousands of visitors.

While the exact date of their performance is yet to be determined, it is expected to take place in November.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Benejúzar folkloric group, expanding their reach beyond national borders following numerous performances and participations across the country.