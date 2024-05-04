By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:06
Tony Whitehouse performs
Photo: Facebook / Tony Whitehouse / Lions
La Cala de Mijas are hosting their Lions Summer Fair and Pre-Loved Fashion Show which will be held on Sunday June 2 in Butibamba Park in La Cala.
The compere throughout the day will be John Sharples who will introduce The Costa Soul Singers, Tony Whitehouse and the fabulous Young Elvis.
The Costa Soul Singers, a choir which was founded in 2015 and which meets twice a week to rehearse, will bring soul to the charity fair and will perform a variety of music. Tony Whitehouse has been performing for six years as a singer in Spain and the UK. His repertoire covers songs from 50s to present day – a guarantee of fun and entertainment.
Funds raised will help the work of La Cala Lions: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities which the association supports.
There will be many craft stalls as well as food, drinks, afternoon tea and cava. The event opens at 11am and is free entry, so bring the whole family and enjoy our Summer Fair in the Park.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.