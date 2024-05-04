By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:06

Tony Whitehouse performs Photo: Facebook / Tony Whitehouse / Lions

La Cala de Mijas are hosting their Lions Summer Fair and Pre-Loved Fashion Show which will be held on Sunday June 2 in Butibamba Park in La Cala.

The compere throughout the day will be John Sharples who will introduce The Costa Soul Singers, Tony Whitehouse and the fabulous Young Elvis.

The Costa Soul Singers, a choir which was founded in 2015 and which meets twice a week to rehearse, will bring soul to the charity fair and will perform a variety of music. Tony Whitehouse has been performing for six years as a singer in Spain and the UK. His repertoire covers songs from 50s to present day – a guarantee of fun and entertainment.

Funds raised will help the work of La Cala Lions: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities which the association supports.

There will be many craft stalls as well as food, drinks, afternoon tea and cava. The event opens at 11am and is free entry, so bring the whole family and enjoy our Summer Fair in the Park.