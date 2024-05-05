By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 May 2024 • 22:34

Unsustainable traffic levels in Mallorca Credit:Oleksandr P

Although the summer season has just begun, Mallorca has already experienced an influx of vehicles, causing concern among local residents who fear that this is only the start of chaos on the roads.

Carla Koch of S’Arenal said – “There are regular delays on the M-20. At certain times of the day a journey can take twice as long. Now that the weather has improved, parking is becoming a challenge in popular resorts.”

Julia Foster from Santa Ponsa, who drives to Palma daily for work says – “I am going to use public transport now that the roads are busier. Driving in these conditions can be quite unnerving.”

Soller

The picturesque town of Sóller, close to the north west coast, is grappling with an overwhelming influx of vehicles, leaving the council admitting defeat in solving the parking predicament. Councillor for the Interior, Carlos Darder, admits it is impossible to meet the daily swarm of cars descending upon Sóller.

Darder stated that the council cannot resolve the parking crisis alone, lamenting the sheer volume of vehicles inundating Sóller. Escalating tensions surrounding tourist saturation have sparked a citizen-led campaign on Change.org demanding increased parking provisions in the area.

Authorities across the island face mounting pressure to devise sustainable solutions to mitigate the adverse impacts of congestion.

Public Transport in Mallorca

Mallorca offers a constantly evolving public transport network. Where possible, it is better to leave the car at home this summer.