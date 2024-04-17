By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 15:06
Keep Santa Pola clean: Hassle-free household rubbish collection service. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Santa Pola offers a free collection service for household rubbish.
Residents can simply call or send a WhatsApp message to (+34) 686 801 323, to arrange for the collection of items they wish to dispose of.
This service not only helps keep the streets clean but also minimises the inconvenience caused to neighbours by dumped waste.
Encarni Ramírez, the Counciñlor for Cleaning in Santa Pola acknowledges the importance of both awareness and enforcement in combating the issue of waste dumping.
While efforts are made to educate residents about responsible waste disposal, the Local Police also take action to penalise offenders who violate cleanliness regulations, with fines of up to €1,500 for dumping rubbish on public roads.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
