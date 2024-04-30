Benidorm’s ‘Vial Discotecas’ road delayed

Importance of Ministry approval The Benidorm City Council is preparing to seek an extension for Ministry authorization, crucial for the project’s execution. Initially set for completion by May 2024, the works, begun in May 2023, are likely to surpass the deadline, potentially extending until year’s end by summer 2025. This project is vital for linking Benidorm’s bypass with the PP 3/1 Industrial Sector and Valencia Community Avenue, unlocking the area’s commercial potential. Expectations of further delays

This isn’t the first instance where an extension is on the cards; a prior one was sought during the preparatory phase before the commencement of construction. The council is slated to kickstart proceedings to tweak the execution contract in an upcoming session this Tuesday, citing technical tweaks and requisites from the Jucar River Basin Authority and the Valencian Government Railways.

Financing queries

The approval of the budget in the upcoming session mirrors the project’s progress, as outlined in its Investment Annex. With allocations set for the project’s initiation in 2023 and anticipated completion by 2025, totalling €18,588,991.45, last year saw €818,223.50 allocated, with €8,885,383.98 earmarked for the current period and the same amount for the following fiscal year. However, financing for this significant project prompts queries, especially with €2,485,383.98 sourced from municipal coffers and €6,400,000 obtained through a dedicated loan. Criticism from the PP party questions why the burden is solely on municipal finances rather than being shared with the Ministry.

Progress and prospects

The Benidorm City Council recently awarded Tecopsa the project contract, formally finalised in May, signalling advancements in infrastructure development. This encompasses not only the construction of the roundabout and Discotheque Road but also enhancements to the existing TRAM line underpass, vital for accommodating increased traffic flow. While specifics regarding available land remain sparse, plans for a shopping centre under Unibail Rodamco-Westfield’s oversight have been disclosed, underlining the area’s potential for economic growth. Despite these developments, stakeholders in the industrial estate await the completion of essential urbanisation efforts to facilitate business operations. Recent strides, including approval for revised urbanisation plans, suggest progress, with Terra Village Land, led by entrepreneurs Enrique Ortiz and Enrique Ballester, spearheading the initiative. The resumption of work is anticipated within the next three months, promising further advancements in Benidorm’s infrastructure landscape.