Male actors wanted in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 17 May 2024 • 17:44

Maskeraid players Credit: Maskeraid, Facebook

Whether you are dreaming about your stage debut or merely looking for a fun and free-thinking community, Maskeraid will be happy to welcome you.

Maskeraid is a theatre group based in Javea, made up entirely of volunteers who love entertaining and supporting the community. They recently raised €5040,00 for Cancer Care with the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Now, the group sets off on a journey of the 1960s bohemia with their original play, A Very Uncomfortable Affair. An English farce comedy, the play takes place at a beach house in South England, inhabited by flamboyant characters.

Maskeraid is seeking male actors to fill two roles in the play; one for the leading character.

Players of all ages are highly encouraged to join future rehearsals. No previous experience is necessary; most of Maskeraid´s actors debuted with the company and have amazed themselves with newly discovered creative talents.

The group meets every Saturday night at Maskeraid Rehearsal Studio on the first floor of Carretera de Ondara 58, Gata de Gorgos.

A Very Uncomfortable Affair aims to raise funds for the Cancer Care charity. Cancer Care´s nurses dedicate every day to assisting those battling the disease and need your support to keep going.

Become a part of Maskeraid´s exciting team by contacting Lorraine at 683 178 070 or find Maskeraid here.