Male actors wanted in Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 17 May 2024 • 17:44
Maskeraid players
Credit: Maskeraid, Facebook
Whether you are dreaming about your stage debut or merely looking for a fun and free-thinking community, Maskeraid will be happy to welcome you.
Maskeraid is a theatre group based in Javea, made up entirely of volunteers who love entertaining and supporting the community. They recently raised €5040,00 for Cancer Care with the musical Little Shop of Horrors.
Now, the group sets off on a journey of the 1960s bohemia with their original play, A Very Uncomfortable Affair. An English farce comedy, the play takes place at a beach house in South England, inhabited by flamboyant characters.
Maskeraid is seeking male actors to fill two roles in the play; one for the leading character.
Players of all ages are highly encouraged to join future rehearsals. No previous experience is necessary; most of Maskeraid´s actors debuted with the company and have amazed themselves with newly discovered creative talents.
The group meets every Saturday night at Maskeraid Rehearsal Studio on the first floor of Carretera de Ondara 58, Gata de Gorgos.
A Very Uncomfortable Affair aims to raise funds for the Cancer Care charity. Cancer Care´s nurses dedicate every day to assisting those battling the disease and need your support to keep going.
Become a part of Maskeraid´s exciting team by contacting Lorraine at 683 178 070 or find Maskeraid here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.