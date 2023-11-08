By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 15:04
Cancer Care Javea Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Style. Image: Halay Alex / Shutterstock.com
On October 29, at Casa Santonja Manor House in Beniarbeig, Cancer Care Javea marked a joyous occasion, their 25th Anniversary, with a memorable Picnic in the Park.
It was an event brimming with success and camaraderie.
The charity extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who played a role in making this celebration a resounding triumph.
Whether you contributed, donated, volunteered, or sponsored, your support was invaluable.
In the days, weeks, and months to come, the charity will be singing your praises from the rooftops.
But for now, they are thrilled to announce an astonishing achievement – a drumroll, please – a remarkable €7,000 raised!
That’s right, you read it correctly. After covering expenses, a grand total of €7,000 has been garnered, and the generosity is still pouring in.
This substantial sum will go a long way in providing essential assistance to local community members battling cancer.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
