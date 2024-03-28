Theatre raises €5040 for charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:25

Maskeraid team Credit: Maskeraid, Facebook

An acting group from Javea raises €5040,00 donations for Cancer Care Javea, with a spectacular performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

Maskeraid is a theatre group based in Javea, open to actors and volunteers of all ages and abilities.

The group´s latest three-day production of Little Shop of Horrors, raised an incredible amount of €5040,00, all of which will aid Cancer Care Javea.

Through ticket and programme sales, the nurses of Cancer Care Javea will be able to continue their work and support the lives of those battling with disease.

The absurdly entertaining rock-n-roll musical about a florist and a blood-craving plant, directed at Maskeraid by Loraine Gostling, united the local community in entertainment and charity.

The community says a huge thank you to the Maskeraid for their incredible efforts and lively spirits in supporting Cancer Care Javea.

To find out more about Maskeraid visit maskeraid22.wixsite.com/maskeraid

To donate to Cancer Care Javea visit cancercarejavea.org