Benidorm´s shopping centre for 2025

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 11:07

Benidorm´s building development Credit: Benidorm Council, X

The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez confirmed that Benidorm´s first shopping centre will be built by the summer of 2025.

A newly constructed roundabout and the Vial Discotecas will link Benidorm´s shopping centre with the National Highway 332, a project which Toni Perez regarded as: “one of the largest engineering works currently being carried out in the Alicante province.”

The shopping centre is expected to have a leasable area of 58,000 square metres, a capacity for 121 premises including stores, restaurants and a cinema, with 3,000 parking spaces in two underground floors and surface parking.

The city´s mayor commented on the funding of the project, which will be approximately €20 million: “It is entirely financed with municipal funds, in view of the refusal of the State to assume its part.”

The building was initially planned for 2020, created following the standards of the “Better Places 2030”; Unibail-Rdamco´s corporate social responsibility plan. Under this guidance, the shopping centre is expected to contribute to the emission reduction and stand as an example of sustainability.

This development is expected to provide more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and become yet another highlight and attraction of the city.