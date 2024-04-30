Best beans in the region

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 9:18

Discovering the local beans Credit: Ajuntament del Poble Nou de Benitatxell, Facebook

Benitachell´s Mitjafava Fest hosted dedicated farmers, gastronomy experts and enthusiasts to discover the most unique “fava” (beans) of the Marina Alta region.

The traditional competition marked this edition´s winner for “The Longest Fava“; Francisco Llobell presented his farm-grown “fava”; 46 centimetres in length, being the largest bean found in the region.

The “Fava with Most Gallons” award was granted to Felix Rojas, who grew an outstanding bean of 11 seeds.

As part of the Mitjafava Fest, the Associació d’Agricultors Biomoscatell, presented prizes for the best wines, crafted with love and care by the locals.

This year, Benitachell gathered hundreds of attendants to enjoy the authentic and nutritious bean product, valued throughout history in the region.

The local restaurants, as well as families at home, marked the occasion by cooking specialised, ancient and renovative dishes with the locally acclaimed “fava”; making the delicacy appeal to everyone who tries it.