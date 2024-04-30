Best beans in the region

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 9:18
Discovering the local beans
Credit: Ajuntament del Poble Nou de Benitatxell, Facebook
Benitachell´s Mitjafava Fest hosted dedicated farmers, gastronomy experts and enthusiasts to discover the most unique “fava” (beans) of the Marina Alta region.
The traditional competition marked this edition´s winner for “The Longest Fava“; Francisco Llobell presented his farm-grown “fava”; 46 centimetres in length, being the largest bean found in the region.
The “Fava with Most Gallons” award was granted to Felix Rojas, who grew an outstanding bean of 11 seeds.
As part of the Mitjafava Fest, the Associació d’Agricultors Biomoscatell, presented prizes for the best wines, crafted with love and care by the locals.
This year, Benitachell gathered hundreds of attendants to enjoy the authentic and nutritious bean product, valued throughout history in the region.
The local restaurants, as well as families at home, marked the occasion by cooking specialised, ancient and renovative dishes with the locally acclaimed “fava”; making the delicacy appeal to everyone who tries it.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.