Mitjafava Fest – discovering the “fava”

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 9:48

Bean dish at La Fava restaurant Credit: La Fava, Facebook

As an annual tradition, Benitachell is hosting the Mitjafava Festival; a gastronomic and cultural programme to illuminate the local “fava” (bean) cuisine.

From April 16 until April 19, four restaurants in Benitachell will present succulent dishes made with authentic Valencian rice and beans.

The restaurants participating are La Trillaora, La Cumbre, El Raconet de Celeste and Ca Toni Monica.

But the flavourful experience doesn´t end here. On Friday the 19th, from 8pm, visitors are invited to marvel at a cooking show with complimentary wine tasting and live music by Tandem.

Two renowned Costa Blanca chefs, Miquel Ruiz from El Baret de Miquel Restaurant in Denia and Fran Burgos from La Fava Restaurant in Benidorm will showcase exceptionally delicious tapas made with locally sourced ingredients.

On Saturday the 20th, the Earth Market will take place on Calle de la Pau and Calle Mayor, where live music, meals and dancing will unite residents and visitors for an exuberant weekend of discovering the local heritage.

A guided tour through the stunning vineyards of the municipality with wine tasting will be presented by the Biomoscatell Farmers´ Association.

To attend the wine tasting, register by calling 615 398 238. The Mitjava Festival also presents children´s events, concerts, book presentations and more, from April 16 until April 21.

Find the entire programme here.