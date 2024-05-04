Ground breaking Medical Study in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:47
A ground breaking initiative in personalised medicine is being embraced by residents of Mallorca.
The study is funded by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCII) and comprises three core programs:
predictive medicine, genomic medicine and data science. One of the key objectives is to unravel the
intricate interplay of genetics, environment, and lifestyle in determining health outcomes. By using
a personalised preventative, diagnostic and therapeutic approach, treatments can be more effective
and safer for patients. IMPaCT aims to promote the advancement of knowledge and reaffirm
society’s trust in medical research.
648 local people have already enrolled in the ambitious IMPaCT study, 51.3% of the participants are women and 48.7% are men, with ages spanning from 16 to 79, reflecting a diverse demographic range.
With its long-term vision and multidisciplinary approach, IMPaCT aims to revolutionise healthcare in
Spain by harnessing the power of personalised medicine. Through the IMpaCT website, you can find
out more about citizen participation and detailed information on the three core programs.
