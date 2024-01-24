Villajoyosa unveils culinary riches: Showcasing gastronomy

By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 18:15

Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Llorca. Image: Ayuntamiento de la Villajoyosa.

The municipality of Villajoyosa is showcasing its tourism offer at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, focusing on gastronomy and local products.

This includes showcasing native products like fish and chocolate, and promoting the town’s gastronomic tourism offerings.

The Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Llorca, highlighted the municipality’s commitment to promoting local products and positioning Villajoyosa as a destination for quality gastronomic tourism.

The town’s representation at Fitur includes showcasing seafood cuisine with rice show-cooking by the chef of the Hogar del Pescador restaurant, Marta Devesa.

At Fitur, Villajoyosa is also presenting an immersive project on “the Landing,” a central event of the Moors and Christians festival, which has been declared of international tourist interest.

This virtual reality experience allows users to feel like first-person participants in the event.

Additionally, from January 29 to 31, the La Vila City Council will participate in the Madrid Fusión gastronomic contest, focusing on promoting the town’s white shrimp and chocolate as representative products.

The municipality aims to attract tourists with its local flavours and is now part of the L’Exquisit Mediterrani brand, promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, ensuring the quality of its gastronomy.