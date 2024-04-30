Let´s Make a Village

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 8:17

Els Magazinos venue Credit: Anna Akopyan

Denia´s characteristic culture and gastronomy market, Els Magazinos, celebrates its fifth anniversary on April 29-30 and May 1.

Els Magazinos organised a unique programme of performances, local crafts, arts and fashion shows to honour its fifth anniversary and remember the brightest moments of the market.

Nestled in the lively Calle de los Sabores, Els Magazinos hosts innumerable cafes, and artisan crafts shops. For the past five years, the market has been hosting artists, musicians and community events, becoming a place that feels just like home, to all its visitors.

For its fifth anniversary, a poster shaped like a postcard was presented with a loving manifesto by the journalist, Marina Verga, titled “Fem poble.”

“Fem poble is generosity, coexistence; it is buying in neighbourhood stores. It´s going to the market, it is meeting the producers; it is the simplicity of the seasonal product. It is eating rice in the sun directly from the paella. It is feeling the emotion of the historical gastronomic families of the Marina Alta. It is thanking, honouring and paying homage to culture, art and crafts,” expressed Marina.

Alongside this exclamation, the singer-songwriter, Xavi Gomez, dedicated the song “Fem poble” to Els Magazinos, releasing it on the market´s anniversary.

The venue, so dear to locals and visitors, is thrilled to continue hosting and sharing people´s stories, uniting the community in colour, music and cuisine.

Find out more here.

Visit Els Magazinos at Carrer Pont 19, 03700 Denia Monday-Sunday 9am-1.30am.

SPONSORED