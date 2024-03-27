By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Mar 2024 • 13:18

Woman rolls dough Credit: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

The co-author of Bosses: Cooking the Future, Luana Failla, visited the top-rated gastronomy town of Denia, to present her book about women chefs.

Gathering at Els Magazinos in Denia, the photographer, Luana Failla shared her experience of creating Bosses, in collaboration with Alba Garcia; a book focusing on twelve women chefs, and their fight for equality.

Luana revealed; “I photographed hundreds of chefs and I was struck by the fact that there were so few women; that is the origin of this work.”

She expressed that although the women were very passionate about their chosen profession, the competitiveness and inequality of the field, made their experience a real challenge.

“They have to do three times as much as men,” she said. Marina Vega, the journalist who presented the book in Denia, agreed, referencing the disclosures of these women.

The female struggle when professional success is put to the back of the mind, for the sake of feeding your children.