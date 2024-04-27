Galaxie climate action boat presented in Palma

By Annette Christmas • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 18:05

Galaxie sailing boat, Fundació Joves Navegants

Technology, science, education and social responsibility unite in the project of the renovated ‘Galaxie’ sailboat.

On the morning of Saturday 27 April, the Palma International Boat Show hosted the presentation of the ‘Loving the Mediterranean’ initiative aboard the Galaxie, the first 100 per cent electric training boat that can be visited during the Palma Boat Show.

€600,000 investment

Following an investment of €600,000, it has become the first 100% electric training boat longer than 20 metres in the Balearic Islands.

Conservation in the Mediterranean

Its mission is to promote conservation of the Balearic Sea.

This emblematic sailing boat, which was donated to the Joves Navegants Foundation to teach and educate disadvantaged young people on the islands, has had a makeover to run on renewable energy.

Cutting-edge zero-emission technology

It incorporates state-of-the-art zero-emission technology equipment in order to promote research and awareness on the protection of the marine environment.

Marine conservation and social responsibility

The project, led by the firm TrueWorld, aims to bring together technology, science, education and social responsibility to promote the protection of the Balearic Sea.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the Director General of Energy, Diego Viu; the CEO of TrueWorld and promoter of the initiative, Marco Mendoza; the manager of the IDI, Silvia Delgado; as well as representatives of associations, researchers and heads of schools participating in the initiative.

During the boat show, hundreds of young people had the opportunity to visit the sailboat.

This emblematic boat was donated to the Joves Navegants foundation to teach and educate disadvantaged young people on the islands.

The renovation work was undertaken with a subsidy to decarbonise the nautical sector from the Directorate-General for Energy of the Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy.

‘Loving the Mediterranean’ is a collaborative initiative between local conservation and environmental education organisations and associations and groups of young people at risk of social exclusion and difficulties in finding work.