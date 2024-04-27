Almost as many Brits as Spanish in 312

By Annette Christmas •
Cyclists setting off,
312/OK Mobility
The weather held for the multicultural 312 cycling event on Saturday 27 April, despite being overcast
The cyclists had good weather for the event, neither too hot nor too wet, as it has been in certain previous years.
The main nations taking part in the Mallorca 312/Ok Mobility were Spain (27 per cent), the United Kingdom (25 per cent), Germany (16 per cent), Belgium (4 per cent) and Ireland (3 per cent).
Participants came from all over the world, including the Caiman Islands, New Zealand, UAE, China, Japan, Indonesia and Israel.
The 8,500 cyclists taking part in the Mallorca 312/OK Mobility set off from Playa de Muro at 6:30 am.
The first to arrive in the 167 km category was Alejandro Martínez, with a time of 4:38:39.
In the women’s category, the fastest was Poland’s Martyna Wisniewska with a time of 5:15:52.
As a special honour, bib number 312 was worn by Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who shared the starting grid with other former professionals. Among them were Sean Kelly, Alberto Contador and Joseba Beloki and Marga Fullana, plus the Argentinian national football coach, Lional Scaloni, who came in fourth in his category.
The Mayor of Muro, Miquel Porquer cut the ribbon together with the Insular Director of Tourism for Governance and Sustainability, Pedro Mas and Alba Carrió from OK Mobility.
