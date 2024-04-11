Road closures for 312 cycling event

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:28

Tramuntana, 312. Credit: 312.com/ok mobility

The original route of the extremely popular yet gruelling event used to follow a 312 km long coastal route

However this disrupted traffic too much and was modified.

The 8,000 tickets for this XIV edition taking place on 27 April sold out fast, at a price of €145 including insurance, or slightly less for members of the cycling federation.

The official website initially collapsed under the high volume of traffic when tickets went on sale last autumn.

Spectator sport

Nevertheless, it is worth going as a spectator to see some spectacular cycling and big names, especially in the Tramuntana stretches.

Spectators for the Pollença-Lluc road or the popular petrol station bar at Coll de Sa Bataia will need an early start to secure a spot, as the ride starts at 6:30 am and roads will be closed (see map).

The event starts and finishes in Playa de Muro near Alcudia, and participants have 14 hours to complete the course.

The longer route of 312 km has an elevation of over 5,000 m and attracts top cyclists.

Many riders opt for the shorter routes of 225 km and 167 km