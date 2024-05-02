Javea takes the Valencian stage to promote marine preservation

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 May 2024 • 19:16

Ocean fest, Javea to Valencia Credit: Festes Mare de Deu de Loreto, Javea

A characteristic and innovative performance by Javea´s Els Escacs Vivents will take the stage in Valencia to promote the importance of sea preservation on May 18.

In the past, Els Escacs Vivents performers shone in Thiviers, Vitoria and Linares in France, and this year are travelling again to exhibit their show in Valencia.

At the Oceanografic´s Mar Rojo Auditorium, with a capacity for about 500 people, Javea´s performance will present (A) MAR; the dramatic work set underwater, on Javea´s coast, reflecting on the local environment and the impact of modernity.

The performance will be part of the Gundacio Oceanographic which from May 13 until May 19 will promote the significance of preserving the marine environment through theatre, music and workshops.

32 gifted children from Javea´s Els Escacs Vivents, the Symphonic Orchestra of the Artistic Centre of Javea and the Endanza Javea dancers will travel to Valencia, facilitated by Javea´s Town Hall, to display the local efforts and value of the environment on a national level in Spain´s most artistic city, Valencia.