Javea International Tennis Club invites new members 

Javea International Tennis Club
Credit: Javea International Tennis Club
“It´s about tennis but it´s also about having lots of fun,” shared Andy, a member of JITC (Javea International Tennis Club).
With JITC, every match and practice feels rejuvenating, fuelling the players for future success. Javea International Tennis Club is a small and unique club based around Javea and Denia with regular practice held at La Sella.
“It is a great club with a good range of tennis abilities and one of the best social scenes around,” said Andy. The club has around 60 members and alongside the training, social events are an integral part of the group; the delightful wine tastings, walking tours, bowling and beach picnics are always something to look forward to.
The club is made up of a diverse range of Europeans and someone in the club most likely speaks your mother tongue. JITC meet at La Salla Tennis Court with five clay and two artificial grass courts, getting together four times per week for sessions held every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday mornings at 10am.
The team practice is held every Tuesday afternoon and for current and aspiring league players, three mixed teams are participating in the Inter Club League for Costa Blanca, with matches played at home and beyond, from September through to May.
