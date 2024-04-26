Ladies Wine Tasting in Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 20:10

Ca Pepe Restaurant in Moraira Credit: Ca Pepe Moraira, Facebook

Restaurante Ca Pepe invites all ladies for a delightful evening of wine tasting and tapas on May 16.

Nestled on Moraira’s coast, Restaurante Ca Pepe offers authentic Mediterranean cuisine and the finest wines, which you can enjoy in a peaceful, rural environment. To present the wide variety of Ca Pepe’s wines, the restaurant invites all ladies to get together for a delightful discovery of wines from across the globe.

Traditional tapas with exquisite taste will also be served, ranging in flavour and presentation, perfectly complimenting each type of wine.

Book your place at 658 879 547 or capepemoraira@gmail.com.

€38 per person.

Beginning at 7pm at Restaurante Ca Pepe, C/ Haya, 51, 03724 Moraira.

