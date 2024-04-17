Vive Teulada-Moraira celebrating life

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 16:13
Past Vive Teulada-Moraira fair
Credit: Teulada Council, Facebook
Experience the vibrant Mediterranean life with Teulada-Moraira´s Vive Fair, exploring the finest gastronomy and commerce of the region.
From May 1 until May 4, the esplanade of the Moraira Castle will host the traditional spring fair organised by AECO Teulada-Moraira (The Association of Entrepreneurs and Merchants of Teulada-Moraira) with the collaboration of the City Council. With wide offers of municipal products and talents, the fair presents an extensive programme of entertainment, cuisine, and style.
May 1
11.30am Inauguration and Toast of Honour
12pm Fashion Show by Les Platges, Caballero Boutique, Jose´Phina, Fantasia, and Savina Boutique
12.30pm -2pm Artisan Vermouth tasting
1.30pm Live pop music of the 80s and 90s by Graham Foster Band
4.30pm The Beatles tribute by The Liverpool Band
7pm Artisan Teulada beer tasting
8.30p, live rock music by The Crazy Rockers
10.30pm Live rock and roll by Toni and The Rockheavyllies
May 2
1.30pm Classic rock music by Black Velvet
3pm-4pm Gin tastings
4.30pm classic rock show La Experience
8.30pm Live pop rock by La Rendicion
10.30pm Live Mexican Matiachi music by Costablanca
May 3
11.30am-12.30pm Showcooking by Casa Oller RTE
1.30pm Concert by Inti Cardoso y Amigo
4.30pm The Rolling Stones tribute band, The Tongue
8.30pm Brit-pop band, Payback
10.30pm Live jazz music
May 4
11.30am-12.30pm Magic show by Mag Wendo
12pm – 2pm Fiesta Closeness
1.30pm Acoustic music by Just Us
4.30pm ACDC tribute by The Jack ACDC
7pm Degustation of Teulada wines
7.30pm Live music by The Rocking Outlands
10.30pm Live soul and jazz by The Solomonics
